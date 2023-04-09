ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers mark Easter celebration in Thoothukudi churches

April 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dispelling darkness: Special prayers being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at Lourdammalpuram on Easter Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Special mass and services were conducted in churches of various denominations in Thoothukudi on Easter Sunday.

The 40-day Lenten season started with Ash Wednesday on February 22. Mondy Thursday and Good Friday were observed in the holy week which started with Palm Sunday, which marked the arrival of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem, on April 2. The Lenten season came to a close with the Easter Sunday, which is celebrated to remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ who was crucified on the cross and risen after three days.

There were midnight masses in many Roman Catholic churches across Thoothukudi. Bishop Stephen Antony lid the holy mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral. People , holding handles in their hands, took part in the mass.The resurrection of Jesus was enacted to mark the occasion. Rev. Kumar Raja led the holy mass at Our Lady of Snows Basilica.

Rev. Antony Bruno led the morning holy mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at Lourdammalpuram

On the directions of Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, police personnel provided security at churches across Thoothukudi district on account of the midnight mass.

