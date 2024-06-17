GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special prayers mark Bakrid celebrations in Madurai

Published - June 17, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Prayers being held at a masjid in Madurai on Monday.

Prayers being held at a masjid in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Idgah Grounds in Madurai to offer special prayers in view of Bakrid, marking the spirit of sacrifice, on Monday. People gathered in large numbers for the special prayers in idgahs and mosques across Madurai district in places such as Goripalayam, Munichalai, K. Pudur, Mattuthavani, S.S. Colony, Bibikulam, Othakadai and other places.

Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen said that the festival of sacrifice was celebrated in a grand manner. Goats and sheep were sacrificed as part of the Bakrid celebrations.

People divide the meat into three portions and share it with their family, relatives and friends and the poor and the needy people. People share meat with friends and the poor as per customs to maintain the spirit of togetherness, he said.

B. Mohamed Thoufeeq of Kalimangalam said that meat is exchanged between friends and relatives in order to strengthen the bond between them and settle any misunderstandings. They come together and celebrate the festival, he said.

M. Mohammed Sameer of Puduthamaraipatti said that after offering prayers at the Idgah Grounds in the morning, they sacrificed goats and sheep. He said that he celebrated the festival with his family and friends and they shared the meat.

