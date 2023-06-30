Special prayers mark Bakrid celebrations in Madurai

June 30, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MADURAI

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Idgah Grounds in Madurai to offer special prayers in view of Bakrid, marking the spirit of sacrifice, on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers for special prayers in more than 30 idgahs and mosques in Madurai including Munichalai, K. Pudur, Mattuthavani, S.S. Colony, Bibikulam, Othakadai etc.

Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen said that the festival of sacrifice was celebrated in a grand manner. Goats and sheep were sacrificed as part of the Bakrid celebrations. People shared the meat with their family, friends and the poor.

He said that people share meat with friends and the poor as per customs to maintain the spirit of togetherness. This will continue for the next three days, he said.

M. Syed Nizamudeen of Kalimangalam and said the meat is divided into three portions: one portion for the family members, one portion for the relatives and friends and one portion for the needy ones. The meat is exchanged between the friends and relatives in order to strengthen the bond between them and settle any misunderstandings, by coming together and celebrating the festival, he said.

A resident of Puduthamaraipatti, M. Mohammed Sameer said that after offering prayers in the morning, he celebrated the festival with his friends and family.

