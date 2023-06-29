HamberMenu
Special prayers, celebrations mark Bakrid in Dindigul, neighbouring districts

June 29, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Children exchange greetings on the occasion of Bakrid at Big Mosque at Begampur in Dindigul on Thursday.

Children exchange greetings on the occasion of Bakrid at Big Mosque at Begampur in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Special prayers and exchange of gifts marked Bakrid celebrations in southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Id-Ul-Azha was observed in major mosques and pallivasals by Muslims in the morning. Children, wore new dresses and participated in the prayers. Later, the families presented gifts to the needy, and special dishes were distributed at the mosques.

In Dindigul, a large number of Muslims assembled for prayers at the famous Begumpur pallivasal. In other towns of the district such as Kodaikanal, Palani, Vedasandur, Natham and Batlagundu, prayers were held at mosques.

In neighbouring Theni district, Muslims offered prayers at Peria Pallivasal in Uthamapalayam, which was led by Nainar Mohamed. Likewise, the prayers were organised in Kottaimedu, PTR Colony, Indra Nagar, Thevaram and Kombai.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Towheeth Jamaath (TNTJ) organised special feasts in many parts of the district.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Muslims offer special prayers on the occasion of Bakrid in Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

Muslims offer special prayers on the occasion of Bakrid in Ramanathapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The TNTJ members organised special prayers at Sandhai Thidal in Ramanathapuram district. Following the prayers, Muslims extended Bakrid wishes to their friends and relatives. A feast was also organised by Muslims in many places in the district.

In Sivaganga, special prayers marked Bakrid celebrations in Sivaganga Town, Devakottai, Karaikudi, Kalayarkoil and Manamadurai, among other towns.

