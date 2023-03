March 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

A Special Officer has been appointed to govern the Victoria Edward Hall Library here on Wednesday. As per the orders of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and under the Section 34A of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act 1975 and the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Rules, 1978, R. Ravindranath, District Registrar (Administration), was appointed with effect from March 1, said a press release. He would hold the post for a year from the date of appointment.