Special Observer verifies applications submitted for inclusion in poll rolls

RAMANATHAPURAM
Special Observer and Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Commissioner D Abraham conducted a verification of applications submitted for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls here on Wednesday.
Accompanied by the District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials from the election wing, the Special Observer visited Anandur village in R S Mangalam block and checked with the applicants.
The district, which had conducted special campaign to enrol eligible voters in the list as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, had received 46,301 applications, which included 28491 for inclusion of names in the voter list, 10688 for deletion, 2181 seeking change of address and among others.
During the campaign, the public had submitted in separate forms with the officials at the designated polling stations and online as well, the officials said and added that after due enumeration, the changes would be effected in the list.
The district, which has four Assembly Constituencies - Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram and Mudukalathur has 1369 polling stations and 11,38,383 voters.
During the enumeration, DRO Sivakami, Sub-Collector N O Sukaputra, RDO T Thangavel and other officials participated.
