Special Mpox ward opened at GRH in Madurai

Upon the direction of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to take precautionary measures to deal with Mpox cases in the State, a special ward with about 20 beds has been opened at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The direction came days after the World Health Organisation declared Mpox a ‘public emergency of international concern.’ Following this, a 20-bedded-ward with necessary medications to treat a regular virus infection or fever was opened at GRH.

The ward, which was only a precautionary measure to handle if any Mpox cases were detected, would have all the medical facilities and healthcare staff on board to act immediately, said C. Dharmaraj, Dean.

“Though no cases are detected in the State so far, it is just taking a step ahead to tackle infections, if it spreads. In situations of doubt, the sample would be sent to Guindy for medical examination,” he said.

However, he said there was no need to panic. The preparation for necessary equipment and medications was only a usual protocol which would be taken during such outbreaks, he said.