Special mobile numbers to alert police to ganja sale near educational institutions

Callers need not disclose their identity, says Asra Garg

L Srikrishna MADURAI
August 27, 2022 20:12 IST

In yet another step in cracking down on ganja peddlers and sale of the narcotic substance, especially near educational institutions, in southern districts, the police had released special mobile numbers, which would become active from Monday (August 29), said Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg here on Saturday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, at a conference held in Chennai recently with officials from across the State, lauded the South Zone police for the initiatives taken to curb the sale of ganja.

The police had formed special teams to follow up on the information received through the mobile numbers from the public, who did not have to disclose their identity. The callers could communicate the information, and it would be sufficient for the police to follow up, Mr. Garg said in a statement. Successful eradication of narcotics should become a reality with public participation, he added.

All the district police offices had been instructed to act swiftly on information about ganja sale. There should be no leniency or slackness on the part of the police officials, Mr. Garg said, adding the police would deal with those involved in narcotics supply with an iron hand.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan said on Saturday that the police had detained under the Goondas Act 37 persons, who were involved in ganja sale and other crimes in the last five months. He also said surveillance had been intensified near educational institutions in the district.

He said the police had filed charge sheets within 90 days against the accused in ganja peddling cases in the last five months.

