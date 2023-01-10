ADVERTISEMENT

Special medical camps to screen differently abled persons, give identity cards

January 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Senthil Raj at a special medical camp in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated on Tuesday the series of special camps to be organised across the district up to February 14 to identify the differently abled children and others and give them the national identity cards on the spot.

 The district administration has made comprehensive arrangements for conducting special camps at 13 places till February 14 to identify the physically challenged children. Since doctors from different specialties would be participating in these camps, they would give them the on-the-spot certificates explaining the nature and quantum of deformity.

Based on these certificates, the differently abled children would be given the national identity card, the much-need document required for getting a range of assistances from the State and the Central Governments.

When the Collector inaugurated a special camp in the Corporation Middle School on Gin Factory Road, he said free transport arrangements had been made to bring the differently abled children and the persons to the camps for screening and due arrangements put in place to give the national identity card immediately.

 “Moreover, those who don’t get the monthly assistance are identified and the orders for getting the assistance is also given in the camps,” he said.

Chief Educational Officer Balathandaythapani and District Differently-abled Welfare Officer Sivasankaran were present.

