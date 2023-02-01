Special medical camps at nine places for saltpan workers on February 6 and 7

February 01, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Special medical camps will be conducted for the benefit of saltpan workers on February 6 and 7, Collector K. Senthil Raj said.

When he interacted with saltpan workers at Rajapandi Nagar on Tuesday, the workers told him about their health issues, especially eye defects and orthopedic complications, lack of toilets and drinking water facilities in the saltpans. etc. Immediately, the Collector announced that the medical camp would be conducted at nine places exclusively for saltpan workers on February 6 and 7 in which good number of specialists, including ophthalmologists, would participate.

When the workers complained about an undue delay in renewing their welfare board identity cards, health insurance identity cards and non-disbursal of rainy season relief to non-members of welfare board, the Collector said special camps would be conducted to enrol them in welfare boards and start savings bank accounts for them.

“We’ll ensure the construction of toilets and availability of protected drinking water in all saltpans,” he said.