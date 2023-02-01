HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special medical camps at nine places for saltpan workers on February 6 and 7

February 01, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.Senthil Raj interacts with saltpan workers at Rajapandi Nagar in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

Collector K.Senthil Raj interacts with saltpan workers at Rajapandi Nagar in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Special medical camps will be conducted for the benefit of saltpan workers on February 6 and 7, Collector K. Senthil Raj said.

When he interacted with saltpan workers at Rajapandi Nagar on Tuesday, the workers told him about their health issues, especially eye defects and orthopedic complications, lack of toilets and drinking water facilities in the saltpans. etc.  Immediately, the Collector announced that the medical camp would be conducted at nine places exclusively for saltpan workers on February 6 and 7 in which good number of specialists, including ophthalmologists, would participate.

 When the workers complained about an undue delay in renewing their welfare board identity cards, health insurance identity cards and non-disbursal of rainy season relief to non-members of welfare board, the Collector said special camps would be conducted to enrol them in welfare boards and start savings bank accounts for them.

 “We’ll ensure the construction of toilets and availability of protected drinking water in all saltpans,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.