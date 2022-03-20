Special medical camp inaugurated 

Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan flags off ‘108’ ambulance service in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

“The yardstick of a woman’s success being limited to marriage is long gone and now it is her self-reliance in studying well and securing a job,” said Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan while speaking at the inauguration of a special medical camp, here at Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

The camp held under the ‘Kalaignarin Varummun Kappom’ health scheme was attended by 513 people. In the camp, a general physician, cardiologist, dentist, ophthalmologist, dermatologist, physiotherapist and psychiatrist examined the men, women and children who attended it. Besides, basic body check up, the medical unit also tested their sugar level, hemoglobin, cholesterol and cancer test,

Children aged 12 to 14 were given Corbevax and COVID-19 vaccination were given to people above 18 years of age. The elderly who did not have comorbidities were given booster doses and COVID-19 test was also done. Those having health issues were given free medicines and were also referred to government hospitals for further treatment.

Welfare assistance given

On behalf of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, 486 beneficiaries received welfare assistance worth ₹59.75 lakh under various schemes for elderly, widows, and the physically challenged. Sewing machines, iron boxes, battery-operated wheelchairs were distributed.

As a part of the event, the Minister also flagged off six new 108 ambulances that were allocated for Madurai district.

Speaking on the budget he said, “Various government welfare schemes will reach people at the grassroot levels and will not just remain on paper.”

Mayor V. Indrani, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan and others officials took part in the event.