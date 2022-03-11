Special medical camp held

THOOTHUKUDI

The ‘Varumun Kaappoom’ special medical camp was held here on Friday.

Inaugurating the medical camp in the presence of T. Charusree, Corporation Commissioner, in the urban primary health centre at Fatima Nagar here, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said the free medical camp, which was introduced by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was shelved by the previous AIADMK government for the past ten years.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office, the health scheme had been resurrected with the objective of ensuring good healthcare at the doorsteps of the people.

“We’ll organize the ‘Varumun Kaappoom’ special medical camp in all 60 wards of Thoothukudi Corporation in phased manner,” Mr. Jegan said.

After screening the people for diabetes, blood pressure and COVID-19, those who needed further medical care were referred to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

City Health Officer (In-Charge) Arthi and deputy mayor Jenitta Selvaraj were present.