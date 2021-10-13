Special medical camp at Virudhunagar hospital

Virudhunagar

A special camp for pulmonary function test for Asthma patients and people with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases was held at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

“With the new medical college getting ready, we have recently set up the Department of Respiratory Medicine and we wanted the people to know about the specialised facilities available in the hospital through the camp,” said Dean J. Sangumani.

Over 170 patients attended the camp and took spirometry test and costly medicines were given free of cost to patients who needed treatment for their respiratory problems, he said.

Chronic smokers and workers involved in certain dust-producing industry like spinning mill, cement factory are prone to lung infection. Early detection of the infection in lungs will help them a lot, said Assistant Professor of Department of Respiratory Medicine Dr. K. Deepak Kanna.

Besides, around 20% of the COVID patients who had got discharged after treatment but had suffered severe lung involvement and suffered prolonged respiratory problem attended the camp.

People with respiratory problem need not any more go to Madurai for getting the pulmonary function test, the Dean said.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Palanikumar and Resident Medical Officer Dr. Aravind Babu were present.