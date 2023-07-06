HamberMenu
Special Lok Adalat in Tirunelveli on July 8

July 06, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Lok Adalat to dispose of around 200 land acquisition and other cases will be held in Tirunelveli on July 8.

 State Legal Services Authority has instructed the subordinate courts to organise the Special Lok Adalat. Hence, Tirunelveli District Legal Services Authority will organise the meeting from 10 a.m. to hear the cases.

Principal District Judge and chairman of Tirunelveli District Legal Services Authority S. Srinivasan will preside over the Lok Adalat. Litigants can utilise the opportunity, an official statement said.

