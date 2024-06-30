ADVERTISEMENT

Special Lok Adalat finds settlement for 2004-motor vehicle accident case in Srivilliputtur

Published - June 30, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

An amicable solution was found for a 20-year-old motor vehicle accident case that was pending as Special Leave Civil Petition before the Supreme Court during the Special Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to a road accident of 2004, and the petitioners had approached the Supreme Court seeking compensation for the death of a motorbike rider who was killed along with a few others.

The bike rider, who was carrying petrol in two cans, collided with a tractor that led to a blast. While the families of other victims got compensation, the bike rider was not given any and the family members filed a Special Leave Civil Petition before the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the direction of the Supreme Court to organise Special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases in the apex court, the Special Lok Adalat was held here in the presence of High Court Judges A.D. Jagadish Chandira and K.K. Ramakrishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An amicable solution was arrived at between the petitioners and the respondents.

Under the agreement, the respondents Jeyakumar gave ₹1 lakh and the other respondents, Chellamadathi and her son Sanjeev Kumar, gave ₹50,000 to the petitioners, Subramanian and Thikkaiammal.

The compensation was given to the petitioners in cash by the Judges in the presence of the Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority, other district judges and advocates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US