Special Lok Adalat finds settlement for 2004-motor vehicle accident case in Srivilliputtur

An amicable solution was found for a 20-year-old motor vehicle accident case that was pending as Special Leave Civil Petition before the Supreme Court during the Special Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

The case pertains to a road accident of 2004, and the petitioners had approached the Supreme Court seeking compensation for the death of a motorbike rider who was killed along with a few others.

The bike rider, who was carrying petrol in two cans, collided with a tractor that led to a blast. While the families of other victims got compensation, the bike rider was not given any and the family members filed a Special Leave Civil Petition before the Supreme Court.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court to organise Special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases in the apex court, the Special Lok Adalat was held here in the presence of High Court Judges A.D. Jagadish Chandira and K.K. Ramakrishnan.

An amicable solution was arrived at between the petitioners and the respondents.

Under the agreement, the respondents Jeyakumar gave ₹1 lakh and the other respondents, Chellamadathi and her son Sanjeev Kumar, gave ₹50,000 to the petitioners, Subramanian and Thikkaiammal.

The compensation was given to the petitioners in cash by the Judges in the presence of the Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority, other district judges and advocates.