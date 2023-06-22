Special loan melas to be held across Virudhunagar district from July 10

June 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The district administration plans to conduct special camps for distribution of term loans and micro-finance loans to individuals and groups belonging to backward classes, most backward classes and denotified communities for economic development activities.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said people interested in getting loan through Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation can get the application form from the District Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Welfare Office, office of Joint Registrar of Cooperatives and all District Central and Urban Cooperative Societies.

Filled-in applications should be submitted along with community, income and nativity certificates, photocopies of family card, driving licence, Aadhaar Card and other documents sought by the banks.

To explain the details of the scheme and clarify doubts, loan melas would be held at taluk offices from July 10. People can participate in the melas with the applications and documents.

The first loan mela would be held at Virudhunagar taluk office on July 10. The mela would also be held at Kariapatti (July 11), Aruppukottai (July 12), Tiruchuli (July 13), Sivakasi (July 14), Rajapalayam (July 17), Srivilliputtur (July 18), Sattur (July 19), Vembakottai (July 20) and Watrap (July 21).