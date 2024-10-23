ADVERTISEMENT

Special loan mela to be held at all taluks in Kanniyakumari district in November

Published - October 23, 2024 05:43 pm IST - Nagercoil

The Hindu Bureau

Special loan mela for distributing personal loans, education loans, small business loans for self-help groups and artisans’ loans will held in all taluks in Kanniyakumari district during November.

In a statement, Collector R. Alagumeena said the loans would be given through Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation. The loan camp at Vilavancode taluk office would be held on November 8.

The loan melas would be held in Thovalai (November 11), Agastheewaram (November 12), Kalkulam (November 13), Tiruvattar (November 14) and Killiyur (November 15) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who apply for personal loan should produce their community certificate, copy of ration card, income certificate, nativitiy certificate, Aadhaar card, business project report, copy of cooperative bank savings account. For education loan, students should produce their school transfer certificate, bona fide certificate and mark statement, the Collector said.

