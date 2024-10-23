GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special loan mela to be held at all taluks in Kanniyakumari district in November

Published - October 23, 2024 05:43 pm IST - Nagercoil

The Hindu Bureau

Special loan mela for distributing personal loans, education loans, small business loans for self-help groups and artisans’ loans will held in all taluks in Kanniyakumari district during November.

In a statement, Collector R. Alagumeena said the loans would be given through Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation. The loan camp at Vilavancode taluk office would be held on November 8.

The loan melas would be held in Thovalai (November 11), Agastheewaram (November 12), Kalkulam (November 13), Tiruvattar (November 14) and Killiyur (November 15) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who apply for personal loan should produce their community certificate, copy of ration card, income certificate, nativitiy certificate, Aadhaar card, business project report, copy of cooperative bank savings account. For education loan, students should produce their school transfer certificate, bona fide certificate and mark statement, the Collector said.

Published - October 23, 2024 05:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.