Special loan mela held to help flood-affected entrepreneurs, traders in Thoothukudi

January 06, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Traders and entrepreneurs at the special loan mela organised by the district administration in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Traders and entrepreneurs at the special loan mela organised by the district administration in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The District Industries Centre organised a special loan mela here on Saturday for giving subsidized loans to entrepreneurs whose micro, small and medium manufacturing units had suffered extensive damage in the recent floods.

 As the flood triggered by heavy downpour across the district on December 17 and 18 almost wiped-out several micro, small and medium manufacturing units and business establishments, the special loan mela was organised in which various government agencies including Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation and TAHDCO participated. The special assistance carrying grant from 15% to 35% will be given to the affected entrepreneurs and the traders.

 Officials, who participated in the camp gave detailed account on availing the loans for starting new business ventures under various Central and the State Government schemes.

 In the first camp held in Eral on Friday, 286 applications seeking subsidised loans were submitted while 475 applications were received on Saturday in the second camp held in Thoothukudi.

 “The applications received in both the camps will be scrutinized and recommended to the banks for release of loans,” said the officials.

