Special lecture held on innovation in defence technology and opportunities for entrepreneurship

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 26, 2022 22:01 IST

A special lecture on ‘Innovation in defence technology and the opportunities for entrepreneurship’ was delivered by former Research Scientist and Director of the Research and Innovation Centre (DRDO), IIT Madras Research Park, V. Natarajan at the Madurai Kamaraj University on Wednesday.

Mr. Natarajan highlighted various achievements, progresses and current thrust areas of the various arms of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Government of India with special reference to the field of life sciences. He discussed deep sea research initiatives of DRDO with students and encouraged them to take research avenues in deep sea research.

He urged the students to participate in internships and training programmes supported by the several institutes of DRDO. The importance of collaborative ventures between DRDO and involvement of faculty from academic research institutions through extramural research were stressed in great detail.

Chairperson of the School of Biological Sciences S. Chandrasekaran delivered the welcome address and Assistant Professor M. Jayalakshmi of the School of Biological Sciences proposed a vote of thanks. Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University J. Kumar was present at the event. Postgraduate students, research scholars and faculty members attended the event.

