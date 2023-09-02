September 02, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - MADURAI

A special health camp under the ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom’ scheme was conducted at the Kakkai Padiniyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary at Chokkikulam here on Saturday. The free health camp was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, MLA G. Thalapathi, Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Assistant City Health Officer C. Sree Kothai and other officials inspected the health camp.

In order to create an awareness of Integrated Child Development Services scheme, National Leprosy Eradication Programme, Maternal and Child Health and the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society and other schemes, stalls were installed on the camp premises. Posters and banners about the schemes and other information were also installed on the camp premises.

As part of the health camp, people took various tests. The tests included a complete blood count test, haemoglobin test, cholesterol, ECG, ENT and other tests. People who required any further treatment were referred to government hospitals by the doctors at the health camp.

Following the inspection of the day-long health camp, the Mayor visited Jawaharpuram. She directed the authorities concerned to ensure that clean drinking water was supplied.

The Corporation Commissioner visited the Study Centre located on Dr. Thangaraj Salai. He inspected the centre premises and interacted with the students about the facilities at the centre. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that drinking water, toilet, lighting and other facilities on the premises were maintained properly for the benefit of the students.