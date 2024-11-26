 />

Special grievance redress meeting on land-related issues held in Virudhunagar

Published - November 26, 2024 08:30 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,847 petitions with regard to land acquisition, land encroachment, patta name transfer, patta transfer appeal were received at the special land-related grievance redress meeting held here on Tuesday.

Following a lot of land-related petitions being presented at the meetings held on Mondays, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan decided to hold special grievance redress meeting with officials of select departments to resolve the grievances on last Tuesdays of every month.

Senior officials from various departments such as Revenue, Police, Survey and Rural Development, were present at the meeting chaired by the Collector in which petitions regarding land acquisition, encroachment, patta transfer appeal, patta cancellation, land reformation were discussed.

The long-pending cases were referred to senior officials like Divisional Revenue Officers, Tahsildars and other departments for taking action at the earliest.

However, hundreds of petitioners, who mistook the meeting for giving petitions seeking free house-site pattas, thronged the Collectorate on Tuesday.

A senior officer said that with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributing highest number of free house site pattas among all districts in Virudhunagar recently, lot of petitioners came seeking free house site pattas.

District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran, Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) Kalimuthu, Personal Assistant (Land) to Collector Amarnath were among those who were present.

