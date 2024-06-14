‘Special grievance meeting for differently abled people not taken seriously by officials’

Not conducting special grievance meeting for differently abled people as per a 2018 Government Order would amount to not respecting their presence and demands of those people whose voices were not heard for several years, said a section of the differently abled people.

The GO mandated conduct of the special grievance programme for the differently abled monthly by the divisional-level officers, bi-monthly by the Collectors and quarterly by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA).

But the differently abled people said the GO was not being followed in many districts and even the State-level meeting to be headed by the CRA was conducted only twice in the last two years.

“If the CRA heads the meeting every three months in a year, the Collectors and divisional-level officers fearing repercussions from the CRA will conduct the meetings on time. But as the CRA himself fails to conduct meetings as per GO, who will question the officials in lower rungs?,” asked S. Namburajan, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

Talking to The Hindu, he said the weekly grievance meeting conducted in every district could be overwhelming for the officers as a large number of people would submit petitions, and not conducting special grievance meeting for the differently abled would bring no relief to them.

“When top officials like the CRA hears a minor grievance like absence of ramp in an e-seva centre or irregular disbursal of monthly assistance, the differently abled people will at least have the satisfaction that they are heard as the official will notify the decision-making bodies and local administrations,” he added.

As the meetings would involve all the departments associated with the differently abled people, policy decisions could also be discussed there, Mr. Namburajan noted.

“As the CRA is of Additional Chief Secretary rank, only the Chief Secretary could direct him to conduct the meeting, but the matter seems to be not taken seriously by any one,” he added.

A. Balamurugan, Madurai district secretary, TARATDAC, said though the Collector had conducted two special grievance meetings this year, they were not communicated properly due to which representations could not be made by all the people.

“Even divisional-level meetings are irregular owing to the lethargy of the officials. All differently able people cannot afford to travel every other day to the Collector’s office to submit petitions,” he added.

