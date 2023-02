Special grievance day for differently abled on February 28

February 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A revenue division-level special grievance redress meeting for persons with disabilities will be held at the Tahsildar’s Office in Natham on February 28. The meeting, to be chaired by the Natham Revenue Divisional Officer, will commence at 10.30 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

