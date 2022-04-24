Special Grama Sabha held at Chinnapatti Panchayat; Collector insists people to wear masks without fail

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar addresses villagers at Chinnapatti during the grama sabha in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar took part in the special grama sabha meeting held in Chinnapatti Panchayat, in Madurai West Panchayat Union here on Sunday as part of National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations.

More than 200 villagers participated in the meeting at Chinnapatti Panchayat, near Chathrapatti.

The Collector said that it was commendable that Chinnapatti Panchayat has been selected for the prestigious ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP)’ instituted by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

This was possible only due to the efforts of the villagers and grama sabha members, he said.

“Chinnapatti Panchayat president Sakthimayil will be receiving the award from Chief Minister M. K. Stalin soon”, he added.

Ensuring better road facilities, safe drinking water, clean environment in the villages and the overall efficiency by the gram panchayats will reflect on the status of the villages, he said.

The Collector also appealed to all the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. He also urged the people to ensure they get vaccinated.

District Panchayat Chairman Suryakala, West Panchayat Union Chairman Veeraragavan, village administrative officers and other government officials were present.

Special grama sabha meetings were held in about 420 village panchayats, officials told.

A press release from the administration said that the ‘Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’ is to be revived by the State government. “Funds will be allocated to implement various welfare programmes by the Central and State governments and it will ensure that the villagers are benefitted from them”, it added.

Efforts would also be taken to provide homes to the homeless under the Kalaignar Veedu Vazhangum Thittam (KVVT - Kalaignar Housing Scheme).

On Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in the Assembly that the gram sabha meetings would be held six times a year, which was so far being held on four occasions.

Mr Stalin also said the government would resume conferring the Uthamar Gandhi Village Panchayat Award to the best-performing village panchayat in Tamil Nadu every year.

