Special gram sabha meetings today

March 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Johny Tom Varghese has instructed all village panchayats in Ramanathapuram district to conduct gram sabha meetings on Wednesday forenoon on the occasion of World Water Day.

In a statement, Mr. Johny said that the meetings would discuss about the theme of the World Water Day and also about administration of the local body and its expenditure. The villagers would go through the audit reports and distribution of potable drinking water.

They would also discuss ‘Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam,’ Village Panchayat Development Plan, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, survey for Housing For All scheme, millets production and its benefits. They would also take pledge on protection of waterbodies.

Virudhunagar

Similar, gram sabha meetings would be held in all the panchayats in Virudhunagar district also, said Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

