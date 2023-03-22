Special ‘gram sabha’ meetings mark ‘World Water Day’

March 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Special ‘gram sabha’ meetings to mark the ‘World Water Day’ were held in the village panchayats across the district on Wednesday.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj participated in the ‘gram sabha’ meeting held at Nainarpaththu village panchayat under Udangudi union.

After explaining in detail to the participants about the development works implemented in the village panchayat under the 15 th Finance Commission, Dr. Senthil Raj exhorted the farmers to go in for millet cultivation in a big way for which the government was prepared to extend all possible help through subsidies.

When the public appealed to the Collector to complete the construction of the school building, the Collector instructed the officials concerned to complete the work by May 31.

“The next academic year for the students should commence only in the new building. I’ll personally check the quality of construction. Hence, complete the work before this deadline with superior quality,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector also told the participants that mobile ration shops would visit Nainarpaththu, Inaan Nainarpaththu, Thaikkaavoor and Ammanpuram at specified time since all these five hamlets have only one ration shop.

When the members of 37 families living on a land belonging to Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swami Temple wanted to have ‘patta’ for the land on which they have built their houses, Dr. Senthil Raj said giving ‘patta’ for temple lands was not possible as of now as a case in this connection was pending before the Madras High Court.

“Since power connection cannot be given to the lands without patta, we’ll give all 37 families solar power connections within next 3 days,” Dr. Senthil Raj assured.

Participating in the ‘gram sabha’ meeting held at Ayan Singampatti near Manimuthar, Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan the conservation of water bodies in the district should be transformed into a people’s movement by involving all sections of the society apart from the government agencies which alone would keep the water sources intact.

“Besides conserving rainwater by optimally harvesting it, recycling of water, immediately fixing the breaks in the pipes carrying water, planting of trees, etc, the water bodies should be desilted, renovated and liberated from encroachments. Since this mission can be achieved by involving every stakeholder, it should become people’s movement,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

The meeting discussed about the revenue and expenses of the village panchayat during the last and current fiscals and the projects to be implemented during the next financial year.

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar participated in the ‘gram sabha’ meeting held at Thovalai and distributed Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Programme to 5 differently-abled persons.

Mr. Sridhar, while appealing to the participants to conserve waterbodies from encroachments and pollutions, urged the local bodies to effectively implement solid waste management programmes in their areas since the waste being dumped inside the water bodies were polluting and shrinking the capacity.