Special gadget for differently abled children

Collector V. Vishnu on Monday handed over specially designed gadgets worth ₹2.18 lakh to nine special schools for the differently abled.

A specially designed software would be used to operate the gadgets to enable the physically challenged children, especially with cerebral palsy, to communicate with others.

Mr. Vishnu said the schools had been provided with ₹24,240-worth gadgets each, which would immensely benefit the physically challenged children.

The Collector said the district administration was keen on helping the physically challenged by providing them with national identity card required for availing the welfare assistances, monthly assistance of ₹1,000, retrofitted scooters, battery-operated wheelchairs, hearing aid, Braille watches, artificial limbs etc. whenever applications were received from them.

“Moreover, we are giving them marriage assistance, scholarships and subsidised loans for starting their business ventures. Hence, those who are yet to be covered under these welfare schemes may apply and get the benefits,” Mr. Vishnu added.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Brammanayagam and physiotherapist Prabhakaran were present.