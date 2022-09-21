Special fever check-up camps held across Dindigul district

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 21, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students being screened at a special fever camp held at MSP Higher Secondary School in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 12,860 people were screened at the special fever camps held at 184 locations in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

“A total of 180 people were identified with fever,” said S. Anitha, Deputy Director of Health Services. Stating that the people with fever were advised to isolate themselves at home, she said they did not require rigorous treatment since they were not alarming cases.

She said the viral fever was accompanied by common cold and cough. Cases of dengue were reported only sporadically.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have sent circulars to schools and colleges stating that they must inform health officials in cases of fever and permit students to be in home isolation until recovery. Expectant women must also take precautionary measures, she added.

Ms. Anitha recommended regular intake of water and frequent handwash.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

City Health Officer P. Indra said 12 such camps were held within Dindigul Corporation limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app