Special fever check-up camps held across Dindigul district

As many as 12,860 people were screened at the special fever camps held at 184 locations in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

“A total of 180 people were identified with fever,” said S. Anitha, Deputy Director of Health Services. Stating that the people with fever were advised to isolate themselves at home, she said they did not require rigorous treatment since they were not alarming cases.

She said the viral fever was accompanied by common cold and cough. Cases of dengue were reported only sporadically.

“We have sent circulars to schools and colleges stating that they must inform health officials in cases of fever and permit students to be in home isolation until recovery. Expectant women must also take precautionary measures, she added.

Ms. Anitha recommended regular intake of water and frequent handwash.

City Health Officer P. Indra said 12 such camps were held within Dindigul Corporation limits.