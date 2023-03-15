March 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 100 fever cases have been identified at the special fever camps under way across Madurai district in the wake of rising influenza cases in the State.

Cases linked to influenza subtype H3N2, particularly H3N2, have been on the rise, according to health officials.

The State-wide camp which began on March 10 is being conducted by mobile medical units (MMU) as well as Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK).

As many as 184 camps were held across Madurai district on March 10 and over 12,300 people were screened and over 80 fever cases were detected.

Further, over 18,800 people were screened as of March 14, in which a total of 48 fever cases were identified.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjunkumar said the camps would continue until further orders from the Directorate of Public Health. “Disinfecting waterbodies and water sources in villages and schools respectively by chlorinating, carrying out anti-larval work and thermal fogging is under way to aid in keeping the situation under control. Adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is advised,” he added.