Special fever camps held in 172 locations

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 21, 2022 22:11 IST

A doctor examines a boy during a special fever camp conducted by Madurai Corporation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Special fever camps were held in as many as 172 locations in Madurai district on Wednesday.

Corporation City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar said that as many as 16 camps were held within the Corporation limits. “A total of 1,016 people have been screened for fever, out of which 13 were identified with mild fever and 35 with common cold. The number of cases reported does not seem alarming since the numbers constitute 1% of the population,” he added.

Camps were held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in rural Madurai, stated official data.

