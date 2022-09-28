Special exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi at High Court

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 28, 2022 21:14 IST

Justice R. Mahadevan of the Madras High Court inaugurates a special exhibition on ‘Remembering Gandhi, the lawyer’ at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice R. Mahadevan on Wednesday inaugurated a special exhibition on, ‘Remembering Gandhi, the lawyer’ at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Rare photographs with details of Mahatma Gandhi during his time as a lawyer were on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Mahadevan recollected various books and articles written on Mahatma Gandhi. He said that Mahatma Gandhi was a symbol of truth. He believed in it and followed it when he was a lawyer, the judge said and urged the organisers of the exhibition, Gandhi Memorial Museum, to compile the photographs with the details and release the same as a book.

In his welcome speech, Gandhi Memorial Museum Treasurer M. Senthil Kumar urged the advocates and the court staff to make time and visit the special exhibition at the court premises. Gandhi Memorial Museum Secretary K. R. Nandha Rao proposed a vote of thanks. He thanked the High Court judges for attending the event and said that the special exhibition at the High Court premises would go on till the weekend. Judges, advocates and court staff were present.

