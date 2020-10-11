Special drive on against violation of road rules

Madurai

11 October 2020 22:28 IST

Transport officials have been conducting a special drive against violators of road safety rules since October 1.

A press release said the drive was carried out under the guidance of A. Ravichandran, Joint Transport Commissioner (Madurai zone), and jointly conducted by N. Karthikeyan, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) and K. Prabhu, Motor Vehicle Inspector.

The aim was to create awareness of road safety practices and to prevent accidents. A total of 130 vehicles were inspected. Two omni buses, which did not pay taxes to the government, were detained and asked to pay taxes for ₹1.4 lakh. A fine of ₹2.2 lakh was slapped on 37 vehicles for riding at a high speed, riding without helmets, driving without wearing seat belts and for speaking on cell phone while driving. Four autorickshaws that did not have fitness certificate were seized.

A special drive was also carried out on Melur-Tiruchi National Highway by N. Saravanakumar, brake inspector of Melur unit, along with police officials. As many as 30 vehicles, including autorickshaws, two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, were slapped a total fine of ₹40,400 for taking the wrong lane. Twenty-four vehicles were slapped a fine of ₹80,500 for overspeeding, riding without helmets, driving without wearing seat belts and for speaking on cell phone while riding. Two autorickshaws that did not have fitness certificate were seized.