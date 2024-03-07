GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special drive against autorickshaws in Madurai city fetches ₹4.21 lakh fine

March 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai City Traffic Police along with officials of Transport Department conduct a special drive against erring autorickshaws in Madurai on Wednesday.

Madurai City Traffic Police along with officials of Transport Department conduct a special drive against erring autorickshaws in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a special drive against autorickshaws violating road safety rules, Madurai City Traffic Police on Wednesday imposed a fine of ₹4.21 lakh after booking 613 cases. 

Ten teams of the traffic police along with Regional Transport Officers conducted vehicle check across the city for two hours from 4 p.m.

One among the major violations which was detected by the teams was running autos without meters. The officials found that as many as 301 autorickshaws did not have meters. 

The officials also found that 87 auto drivers had demanded excess fare from the passengers. The officials also booked 68 vehicles for obstructing free flow of vehicular traffic by parking on the roads or bus stops. 

While two drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, 21 drivers did not have driving license. 

Twenty four cases were registered as the drivers were not wearing proper uniform. 

The teams imposed a total fine of ₹4.21 lakh after booking as many as 613 cases. The officials also detained 38 vehicles for major violations and handed them over to RTOs. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.