Special drive against autorickshaws in Madurai city fetches ₹4.21 lakh fine

March 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

In a special drive against autorickshaws violating road safety rules, Madurai City Traffic Police on Wednesday imposed a fine of ₹4.21 lakh after booking 613 cases.

Ten teams of the traffic police along with Regional Transport Officers conducted vehicle check across the city for two hours from 4 p.m.

One among the major violations which was detected by the teams was running autos without meters. The officials found that as many as 301 autorickshaws did not have meters.

The officials also found that 87 auto drivers had demanded excess fare from the passengers. The officials also booked 68 vehicles for obstructing free flow of vehicular traffic by parking on the roads or bus stops.

While two drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, 21 drivers did not have driving license.

Twenty four cases were registered as the drivers were not wearing proper uniform.

The teams imposed a total fine of ₹4.21 lakh after booking as many as 613 cases. The officials also detained 38 vehicles for major violations and handed them over to RTOs.