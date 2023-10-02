Special discount sale of khadi and village industries products begins

October 02, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The special discount sale of khadi and village industries products began in the districts on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Inaugurating the sale after garlanding a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the showroom on A.R. Line Road, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the Khadi Board, which was started with the prime objective of uplifting rural artisans and handloom weavers, was offering attractive discount up to 30% for its products such as footwear, sarees, readymade shirts, silk sarees, dhotis, towels, polyester and woolen clothes, honey, bath soap, puja products and palm jaggery.

In Tirunelveli district, 5 handlooms in Veeravanallur, a carpentry unit at Pettai near here, and footwear making units in Palayamkottai were supplying quality products to the showroom. The showroom, which was given a sales target of ₹46.25 lakh in 2022 – 2023, sold products worth ₹28.50 lakh, and the target had been upwardly revised to ₹1.05 crore.

“Since we have opened special khadi products sale outlets in the District Collectorate, all panchayat union offices, municipalities, town panchayats, government hospitals from Monday [October 2], the public should buy these quality products being offered at discounted prices. These special showrooms will function till Deepavali. Since buyers can repay the loan for buying khadi products in 10 equal instalments, the public should help the rural artisans and handloom weavers,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Assistant Director of Khadi and Village Industries S. Bharathi was present.

In Thoothukudi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the sale of khadi products in the presence of District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Thoothukudi Khadi Kraft showroom, which had a sales target of ₹92.10 lakh in 2022 – 2023, had been given a target of ₹2.10 crore for the current fiscal.

In Kanniyakumari, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the special discount sale of khadi products in the Khadi Kraft showroom near Anna Bus-Stand in the presence of Collector P.N. Sridhar.

Mr. Mano said the Kanniyakumari district unit of khadi and village industries showrooms had been given a sales target of ₹2.60 crore for the current financial year. Apart from the showrooms, the khadi and village industries products would be sold in special exhibitions being organized at the District Collectorate, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation depot at Rani Thottam and at Vivekanandapuram, Padanthaalumoodu, Thiruvattar, Thingalsandhai and also in town panchayat offices.

Mayor R. Mahesh was present.