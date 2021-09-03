Special COVID-19 vaccination camps held at government colleges in Sivakasi, Sattur

Sivakasi

03 September 2021 15:27 IST

Even as admission for first-year undergraduate courses are under way, special COVID-19 vaccination camps began for senior students at the Government Arts and Science Colleges at Sivakasi and Sattur on Friday.

Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, inaugurated the camp, organised by the Youth Red Cross held at the college here. The camp was organised for those who had not taken the first dose, he said.

“We had organised the camp for the senior students, including some alumni on our college premises,” said N. Gandhimathi, principal of Government Arts and Science College, Sivakasi.

The college has six departments each in Arts and Science streams. Besides, five streams of postgraduate courses are also offered in the college.

“We have 14 classrooms and have provided nine temporary class rooms in the conference hall, libraries and other areas in the college. With the classes for second and third-year students being held on alternate days, the present number of classrooms is adequate to maintain physical distance in the classes,” Dr. Gandhimathi said. The PG students are attending colleges on all days.

While most of the around 1,700 students had already taken the first dose, the camp was being held for others. All the teaching and non-teaching staff members have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

Meanwhile, a similar camp was held at the Government Arts and Science College at Sattur (it was previously Madurai Kamaraj University constituent college).

“Around 80% of the students were coming to the college (since it was reopened on September 1) and all of them have been vaccinated. The camps are being held for the remaining students,” said its principal, M. Muthukumar.

All the standard operating procedures laid down by the State Government were being followed in the college, he added.