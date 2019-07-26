Madurai

Special covers on Mahatma Gandhi

The Department of Posts will release a pack of 11 interlinked ‘Gandhi Yatra Carried Special Covers’ on the theme of Gandhiji’s visit to Tamil Nadu from July 26 to August 2, in connection with his 150th birth anniversary celebration.

Madurai is where Gandhi changed his traditional Gujarati attire to loin cloth on seeing poorly-dressed people. The special cover on the theme, ‘Half-naked fakir,’ will be released by Vennam Upender, Postmaster General, Southern Region, and will be received Dr. Senthuran, Correspondent, Vaigai College of Engineering, Therkutheru in the presence of A. Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum, Delhi, on Sunday said a press release from the Department of Posts

