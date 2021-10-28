Special covers on GI-tagged products released

The Department of Posts has added four new special covers on GI-tagged products of Tamil Nadu.

One of them is Chettinad kottaan, the hand-woven palm leaf baskets made by the women of Chettiar community. The environment-friendly colourful baskets with stunning weave patterns and designs got GI status in 2013, and are used in rituals and as gifts. K. Raveendran, Director, Postal Services, Southern Region, Madurai, released the special cover at a function in Karaikudi on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he released two more special covers on 2008 GI-tagged products: Malabar pepper, grown in Bodimettu in Theni district, which is unique for its flavour and aroma; and Alleppey Green Cardamom grown in the Western Ghats.

Kodaikanal Malai Poondu, known for its medicinal and anti-microbial properties with longer shelf-life, is grown in Kodaikanal hills. The special cover on this 2018 GI-tagged product was released by T. Sahayaraju, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Dindigul Division, in Dindigul.

All the special covers are part of initiatives under Government of India’s Make My India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Earlier this year, the Southern Region, Madurai, had released special covers on Nagercoil temple jewellery, Madurai sungudi saris, Karaikudi kandangi saris, Pattamadai mat, Eathamozhi tall coconut, Srivilliputtur milk khoa, Kovilpatti kadalai mittai, Sirumalai hill banana, Virupakshi hill banana and Dindigul locks.