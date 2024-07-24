ADVERTISEMENT

Special cover released to mark diamond jubilee year of association

Published - July 24, 2024 10:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.S. Sangeetha, Collector, and V.S. Jayasankar, Postmaster General, Southern Region, releasing a special cover on diamond jubilee year of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association, in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Department of Posts, Madurai Postal Division, on Wednesday released a special cover on the occasion of diamond jubilee year of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association (TNROA). It was received by Collector M.S. Sangeetha at a function held at Madurai Head Post Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called it an important occasion. She said the TNROA was a vibrant association which works for the welfare of revenue officials and voices for their rights.

Postmaster General of Southern Region V.S. Jayasankar said the association which was started in Madurai had a strong presence. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices M. Ponnaiah also spoke.

Earlier, Senior Postmaster M. Uma welcomed the gathering and the State president of TNROA M.P. Murugaian proposed the vote of thanks. The members of TNROA, Madurai Head Post Office staff and philatelists participated in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US