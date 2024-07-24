GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special cover released to mark diamond jubilee year of association

Published - July 24, 2024 10:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Sangeetha, Collector, and V.S. Jayasankar, Postmaster General, Southern Region, releasing a special cover on diamond jubilee year of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association, in Madurai on Wednesday.

M.S. Sangeetha, Collector, and V.S. Jayasankar, Postmaster General, Southern Region, releasing a special cover on diamond jubilee year of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association, in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Department of Posts, Madurai Postal Division, on Wednesday released a special cover on the occasion of diamond jubilee year of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association (TNROA). It was received by Collector M.S. Sangeetha at a function held at Madurai Head Post Office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called it an important occasion. She said the TNROA was a vibrant association which works for the welfare of revenue officials and voices for their rights.

Postmaster General of Southern Region V.S. Jayasankar said the association which was started in Madurai had a strong presence. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices M. Ponnaiah also spoke.

Earlier, Senior Postmaster M. Uma welcomed the gathering and the State president of TNROA M.P. Murugaian proposed the vote of thanks. The members of TNROA, Madurai Head Post Office staff and philatelists participated in the event.

