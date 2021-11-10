Special cover on GI-tagged ‘Madurai Malli’ released

‘Department of Posts has released 14 such covers in the southern region’

The Department of Posts released a special cover on Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged ‘Madurai Malli’ here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Postmaster General (Southern Region) G. Natarajan said the department had in the past released 14 such GI-tagged special covers in southern districts, including Karaikudi kandangi (saree), Pathamadai paai (mat), Srivilliputtur palgova (milk sweet) and Dindigul pootu (lock).

Madurai Malli (jasmine), which got the GI tag in 2013, was synonymous with the district and a worthy product, he said, adding that the special postal cover was yet another recognition.

Director of Postal Services (Southern Region) K. Raveendran said the department had been able to take the products globally through its network and thus bring in laurels for the ancient city. The GI tag for Madurai Malli protected both producers and the workforce in the sector.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jagatheesan, who was the chief guest, said from 2003-2021, 421 products had received the GI tag across the country and Tamil Nadu alone accounted for 43 products.

Speaking about some of the benefits of GI tag for Madurai Malli, he said the farmers could fix the price for the produce. Most importantly, no other city could use the tag to the product and any violation would attract penalty of ₹2 lakh.

A jasmine grower and an exporter of Madurai Malli, Mr. Jagatheesan said there was tremendous scope for the cash crop.

At present, jasmine was grown on about 1,200 hectares in Madurai, he said and underlined job opportunities for women in the industry.

Madurai Malli was also sought after by Indians living in the Middle East and European countries, he said and thanked the Department of Posts for releasing the special cover.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (Madurai Division) K. Lekshmanan welcomed the gathering. Assistant Superintendent of Posts K.S. Umarani proposed a vote of thanks.