HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special court to try POCSO Act cases inaugurated in Theni

Advocates said that in Theni district, over 200 POCSO Act cases were pending

September 28, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Theni District Sessions Judge K. Arivoli lightening a lamp to inaugurate a special court for POCSO cases at the district court complex in Theni on September 27, 2023

Theni District Sessions Judge K. Arivoli lightening a lamp to inaugurate a special court for POCSO cases at the district court complex in Theni on September 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A special court has been opened in Theni district, to try cases booked under the POCSO Act, here on Wednesday, September 27.

The Principal District Judge K. Arivoli inaugurated the court in the presence of District Collector R.V. Shajeevana, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre and other senior judicial officers by lighting a lamp at the court complex.

Shortly after the inauguration, Judge Ganesan commenced hearing at the special court POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012.

ALSO READ
Thousands of POCSO cases remain pending in T.N., demand builds for more special courts to hear them

Advocates said that in Theni district, over 200 POCSO Act cases were pending and thanked the administration for having set up an exclusive court. “We hope the trial is expedited and the accused were convicted within a year as per the laws,” they added.

According to data, 11 out of 16 districts with special POCSO courts have over 300 cases each pending, which included Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and among others. Though the Supreme Court had in 2019 stated that districts, where there are more than 300 cases, two exclusive courts need to be established, it had not been complied with yet in many districts, the advocates said.

The Tamil Nadu government had, in an order issued in April, said that four courts would be established including Theni district by this year and other districts would get similar facility in the coming year.

Related Topics

Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.