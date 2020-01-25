Special Court for POCSO cases inaugurated

Madurai

A Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was inaugurated at the Madurai District Court complex on Saturday.

With an increase in the number of POCSO cases, the setting up of the special court was welcome as this will address the social problem and ensure justice without much delay. Gender sensitisation must begin from home and there was a need for social awareness on the issue, senior police officers said at the event.

Madras High Court Judge and portfolio judge for Madurai district J. Nisha Banu inaugurated the court hall located on the second floor of the main court building in the presence of Madras High Court Judge T. Raja and Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu.

The Judges said that the special court would hear and dispose of the cases as expeditiously as possible to ensure speedy delivery of justice.

Madurai North MLA Rajan Chellappa, Collector T.G. Vinay, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Madurai Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Madurai Superintendent of Police Manivannan spoke at the event.

Following the event, a reverse osmosis (R.O) plant to address the drinking water issue at the combined court complex was opened to the public. A new entrance gate for the use of advocates near the MGR statue, to ease congestion at the main court entrance, was also opened.

Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar proposed a vote of thanks. District judges, Madurai District Court Bar Association members and court staff attended the event.

The Supreme Court last year had directed the setting up of Special Courts for POCSO cases in each district across the country that had over 100 cases of child abuse and sexual assault pending trial under the POCSO Act, 2012.