Special Court for POCSO cases inaugurated at Madurai District Court

A Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was inaugurated at the Madurai District Court, on Saturday.

The court was inaugurated by Madras High Court Judge and portfolio judge for Madurai District, Justice J. Nisha Banu in the presence of Madras High Court Judge T. Raja and Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu.

The Special Court will hear and dispose of cases expeditiously to ensure speedy justice, the judges said.

The Supreme Court last year had directed the setting up of Special Courts for POCSO cases in each district across the country that had over 100 cases of child abuse and sexual assault pending trial under the POCSO Act.

Following the inauguration of the Special Court, a reverse osmosis (R.O) plant to address the drinking water issue at the court complex was opened to the public. A new entrance gate for the use of advocates was also inaugurated at the court.

MLA Rajan Chellappa, District Collector T.G. Vinay, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Madurai Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham and Madurai Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan spoke at the event.

District Judges, Bar Association members and court staff attended the event.