ADVERTISEMENT

Special Court for POCSO cases inaugurated at Dindigul District Court

April 26, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham who inaugurated a Special Court for POCSO cases in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

A Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was inaugurated on the Dindigul District Combined Court premises by Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham on Wednesday.

Collector S. Visakan, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and Chief Judicial Magistrate J. Mohana were present.

Speaking at the inauguration, Judge Sivakadatcham said that the Special Court is set up following a Supreme Court order to constitute an exclusive/designated special court in districts (where there are more than 100 cases under the Act).

The State government passed an order in February 2021 to set up a special court each in Dindigul as well as in Dharmapuri, Theni and Tiruvallur districts to handle the high volume of cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge noted that 228 POCSO Act cases were filed in 2021 in the district. “Further, 67 FIRs, in this regard, have been registered at police stations across the district so far. However, the total number of pending POCSO cases at present stood at 258 cases,” he said.

He added that these cases were being dealt by the Fast Track Mahila Court along with the sexual harassment cases against women. “However, all the cases relating to abuse and sexual assault of children will be transferred to the newly constituted Special Court to ensure speedy justice,” he said.

Principal Subjudge N.S. Meena Chandra and others were present.

According to a statement, Judge K. Karunanidhi has been appointed as the Sessions Judge for the Special Court. He was earlier the Special District Judge, Special District Court, Tiruchi, dealing with Motor Claims Original Petition (MCOP) cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US