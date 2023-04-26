Special Court for POCSO cases inaugurated at Dindigul District Court

April 26, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was inaugurated on the Dindigul District Combined Court premises by Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham on Wednesday.

Collector S. Visakan, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and Chief Judicial Magistrate J. Mohana were present.

Speaking at the inauguration, Judge Sivakadatcham said that the Special Court is set up following a Supreme Court order to constitute an exclusive/designated special court in districts (where there are more than 100 cases under the Act).

The State government passed an order in February 2021 to set up a special court each in Dindigul as well as in Dharmapuri, Theni and Tiruvallur districts to handle the high volume of cases.

The Judge noted that 228 POCSO Act cases were filed in 2021 in the district. “Further, 67 FIRs, in this regard, have been registered at police stations across the district so far. However, the total number of pending POCSO cases at present stood at 258 cases,” he said.

He added that these cases were being dealt by the Fast Track Mahila Court along with the sexual harassment cases against women. “However, all the cases relating to abuse and sexual assault of children will be transferred to the newly constituted Special Court to ensure speedy justice,” he said.

Principal Subjudge N.S. Meena Chandra and others were present.

According to a statement, Judge K. Karunanidhi has been appointed as the Sessions Judge for the Special Court. He was earlier the Special District Judge, Special District Court, Tiruchi, dealing with Motor Claims Original Petition (MCOP) cases.