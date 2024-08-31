Special Court for NDPS Act Cases directs IGP South Zone to take steps to train officers on nuances of drug trafficking and detection of crimes

The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai has directed the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, to take immediate steps to train all officers above the rank of Head Constables so that it would enlighten them on drug trafficking and detection of such crimes.

Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar observed that the Supreme Court had directed that nodal officers should be appointed in all departments dealing with NDPS cases for monitoring the progress of investigation and trial. The nodal officer must be equivalent or superior to the rank of Superintendent of Police, who shall ensure that the trial was not delayed on account of non-supply of documents, non-availability of the witnesses, or for any other reasons.

The court observed that based on the Supreme Court judgment, 48 officers were appointed as District Nodal officers only in early 2024. However it appears that the Department is not inclined to train their officers who are dealing with sensitive cases including the NDPS Act cases to equip them in this field. Considering the large scale prevalence of drugs in society and the different forms it is made available even to school children, there is a necessity to train the police officers into the nuances of such drug trade and trafficking. The court directed the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, to take immediate steps to train the officers.

The court passed the direction while acquitting seven persons who had been accused of possessing heroin in Thoothukudi district. The court held that there were lapses in the investigation and it was left with no other option than to hold that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove their case in accordance with law. The court directed the Inspector General of Police, South Zone to also look into the lapses.

