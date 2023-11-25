Special Court expresses concern over mandatory provisions not being complied with resulting in acquittals in NDPS Act cases

November 25, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai has expressed concern over the mandatory provisions not being followed and complied with by the authorities resulting in acquittals. The court observed that knowledge should be imparted to the officers through police and judicial academies to effectively curb drug menace.

Additional District Judge A. S. Hariharakumar observed that in the trial of cases pertaining to offences punishable under the NDPS Act, the most common line of defence being taken was that the mandatory provisions were not complied with and therefore the trial was vitiated.

In a case instituted for the trial of offences under the NDPS Act, the prosecution must prove compliance of statutory and mandatory provisions. Once it has been established along with possession, then the burden would shift to the accused to rebut the statutory presumptions contained under the provisions of the NDPS Act, the court observed.

The court observed that in a criminal trial, the process of documentation and producing the evidence before the court was an integral part of the investigation. The process of investigation included the preparation of material records that link the crime and the culprit. Even if the culprit was available and known to have committed the crime, if the documents were not proper and were full of misinformation, either due to ignorance or intentionally, then the trial would fail and the real culprit would go scot-free.

Under the NDPS act, there was a special provision under Section 58 which prescribed punishment for either furnishing false information or for false search, seizure or arrest. In spite of this we are constrained to see that there were more number of acquittals in the NDPS act cases, the court observed.

Taking into account that the investigation was not done in a proper manner and material records were not prepared on time, the court acquitted P. Kasimayan and J. Kavitha of Usilampatti, who were accused of possession of 42 kg ganja. The court observed that appropriate action should be taken against the investigating officer Vanitha, the then Inspector of Police, ChekkanuraniPolice Station.

