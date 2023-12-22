ADVERTISEMENT

Special arrangements for Haj pilgrims at passport seva kendras

December 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

For the benefit of Haj pilgrims, the Regional Passport Office had made special arrangements at passport seva kendras in Madurai and Tirunelveli, said Regional Passport Officer B. Vasanthan here on Friday.

Applicants could access www.passportindia.gov.in and seek an appointment and submit relevant documents for obtaining fresh passport by filling up the application. If there was any delay in getting an appointment or for other issues, they could approach the Senior Superintendent (Administration) who had been delegated as special officer to handle passport-related queries for Haj pilgrims at the RPO, Race Course Road, near Lotus Tank, Madurai, on all working days.

The applicants could contact 0452-2521204 or 2521205 and seek clarifications. They could also send e-mail to rpo.madurai@mea.gov.in, a press release said.

