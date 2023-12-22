GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special counter for Haj pilgrims at passport seva kendras

December 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

For the benefit of Haj pilgrims, the Regional Passport Office had made special arrangements at passport seva kendras in Madurai and Tirunelveli, said Regional Passport Officer B. Vasanthan here on Friday.

Applicants could access www.passportindia.gov.in and seek an appointment and submit relevant documents for obtaining fresh passport by filling up the application. If there was any delay in getting an appointment or for other issues, they could approach the Senior Superintendent (Administration) who had been delegated as special officer to handle passport-related queries for Haj pilgrims at the RPO, Race Course Road, near Lotus Tank, Madurai, on all working days.

The applicants could contact 0452-2521204 or 2521205 and seek clarifications. They could also send e-mail to rpo.madurai@mea.gov.in, a press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.